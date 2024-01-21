Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Cops warn of malicious links targeting netizens on phones
- l“Live photos of Ayodhya’ or similar types will be sent to your phonse. Do not open such links,” police tell people urging them to be cautious
- “Your mobile phone will be hacked and your bank accounts will be robbed,” they warn
Hyderabad: With Ram mandir consecration ceremony creating a buzz across the web, the City Cyber Crimes police have warned the netizens of possible ‘malicious’ software targeting the vulnerable on January 22. The cops have asked the smartphone users to avoid opening suspected weblinks.
In a post on X platform, the cops have warned that on the day of consecration there was a chance that messages with weblinks may target the gullible. “On 22nd January and after, there will be a likely link message sent on several mobile devices. ‘Live photos of Ayodhya’ or similar types. Do not open such links. Your mobile phone will be hacked and your bank accounts will be robbed.
Spread this message and especially explain senior citizens, as they are soft targets. Be safe – no links to be opened please,” the message on X reads.