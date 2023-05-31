Live
Hyderabad: Cordon and Search Operation held at Kalapather by police
Highlights
Around 200 policemen has searched around 200 houses in Kalapther and also urged the residents to inform them regarding any unsocial activity taking place
Hyderabad: Around 200 policemen on Tuesday night conducted a cordon search operation at Kalapather.
This operation was done under the supervision of DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya.
The police who checked about 250 houses has seized a few vehicles without or tampered number plates and also booked cases against the vehicle owners.
The police have also warned the local rowdy sheeters against indulging in any criminal activity.
DCP P Sai Chaitanya has asked the people to inform the police about any unsocial activities taking place in their area. During the cordon search the police also seized another 40 vehicles after the owners failed to produce the registration documents.
