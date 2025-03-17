Hyderabad Court Grants Bail to Women Journalists in Arrest Case

A local court on Monday granted bail to two women journalists, Revathi Pogadadanda, managing director of Pulse Digital News Network, and Thanvi Yadav, an employee, who were arrested earlier this month by Telangana police for allegedly circulating content critical of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The journalists’ lawyer, Jakkula Ramesh, had filed a bail petition, arguing that their detention was politically motivated and that the police acted under pressure. The prosecution opposed the plea, citing the need for further investigation.

Despite the prosecution’s arguments, the court approved bail, directing the journalists to submit two sureties of Rs. 25,000 each. They are expected to be released from Chanchalguda Special Prison for Women by Monday evening.

The court had previously ruled that the application of Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case was unwarranted. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate G. Anusha, in an order dated March 12, stated that Section 111 did not apply in this instance as there was no evidence of financial transactions or related factors necessary to invoke the provision.

During the remand hearing, defense lawyer Jakkula Laxman contended that Section 111 was disproportionate to the alleged offenses. He pointed out that the other charges carried a maximum sentence of less thanHyderabad Court Grants Bail to Women Journalists in Arrest Case

seven years, arguing that immediate arrest was unnecessary and politically driven.



