Hyderabad: Covid-19 break ke baad, over 2,000 throng city Nehru zoo

Bahadurpura: More than 2,000 visitors thronged the popular Nehru Zoological Park, which reopened on Sunday after 70 days.

The zoo was shut following the surge in Covid cases during the last two months. According to the curator of the Zoo Park on the first day of its reopening as many as 2,536 visitors visited the park duly following Covid-19 guidelines.

The Zoo officials allowed visitors and tourists after going under a thermal scanning check before entering the Zoo premises.

Wearing a face mask has been made mandatory and to ensure physical distance markings were made at the ticket booking counters. Apart from installing around 40 sanitiser dispensers at different locations, all the washrooms were sanitized, and soap dispensers have also been placed.