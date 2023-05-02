Hyderabad: Covid recoveries outnumber +ve cases

Hyderabad: The number of Covid recoveries has been more than the number of positive cases during the last few days in Telangana.The number of positive cases reported on Monday was 41 and the recovered patients were 54. On Sunday, the total positive cases were 40 and the number of recovered cases were 51. Similarly, on Saturday, cases reported were 41 and recoveries were 49, according to the data released by the Director of Health. The recovery rate has been at 99.48 per cent.

However, the total number of cases in the hospitals/isolation in the State was 318. While Hyderabad tops the list with 29 positive cases, other districts have cases in single digits and 24 districts had zero positive cases.