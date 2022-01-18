Hyderabad: Covid third wave casts shadow on livelihood of street vendors

Hyderabad: The third wave of Covid has thrown a shadow on the livelihood of street vendors in the city. As much as 50 percent of sales has come down; only 25 per cent of vendors have received second tranche of loan under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme. They requested the State government to support them through a few schemes.



The vendors allege that their business has taken a massive hit due to the pandemic. Around 50 percent of them are struggling to run their business due to non-availability of cards. Due to this even they are unable to get the loan benefit under the PMSVAN scheme.

S Venkat Mohan, president, Telangana Street Vendors and Hawkers' Union said, "Due to the outbreak of Covid many vendors are returning home without selling anything. As slowly the vendors' livelihood was coming to track, but once again for the past two weeks due to increased cases they are struggling. Also, for their protection, no facilities given by the government. The State has never thought for the betterment of the vendors." "Due to increase in Covid cases and also due to fear of spread of the virus people are not venturing out. Because of this many vendors are forced to leave for their villages. In Telangana there is no scheme to benefit the vendors. Many are struggling to get the second tranche of loan under the P MSVANNS. We don't know what may happen in the coming days, if the State government announces any restrictions. Once again vendors' livelihood will be badly affected," said James John, the Greater Hyderabad general secretary, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI).

Afsar Ali, a hawker in Secunderabad said, "Just a few months back, we had started getting back on our feet. Even then our daily income was not sufficient. But, once again, with increase in cases sale has come down drastically. We are opening shops only to keep the business in flow. It would be better if the State government supports the vendors."