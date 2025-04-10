Hyderabad: Cow welfare conference to be held on May 18

Hyderabad: In a unique effort, a conference of cowshed (gaushala) managers and cow feeders will be organised from 9 am to 4 pm at Sri Vasavi Seva Kendra in the city on May 18 with a demand to implement the schemes that are in place in the neighbouring States.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club, M Vijay Ram from Save Organisation and Jasmath Patel from Love for Cow Foundation said that the main problems faced by cowshed managers and cow feeders across the State of Telangana were shortage of veterinary medicine, fodder, nutrition, shelter, cow care. They said that while there is a support and incentives provided to cowshed managers by the neighbouring State governments, there is no such facility in Telangana, which is leading to problems like starvation of cows.

They demanded the government to introduce the schemes which were being implemented in the neighbouring states. To bring to the notice of the State government they have decided to organise the ‘Conference of Cowshed Managers and Cow Feeders’ in Telangana on May 18, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Sri Vasavi Seva Kendra, Khairatabad.

The association has called all the cowshed managers, cow feeders and cow lovers across Telangana to attend the conference. The delegates willing to participate in the conference can register their names on phone numbers 9052286688, 7032038814 and 8374662262.