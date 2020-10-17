Hyderabad: CPI protests at GHMC office, demands CM KCR visit flood-affected areas

CPI leaders staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office demanding the government to assisted the flood victims. CPI leader Azeez Pasha asked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to tour in the flood-affected areas in Hyderabad to learn the issues.

He also demanded the government to construct a wall on the bank of the Musi river and asserted that the negligent of the government caused the city submerged after heavy rains.

Hyderabad city has been flooded after a heavy rainfall on Tuesday which claimed over 50 lives. As on Friday, the death toll went up to 53 with the recovery of two more bodies. Police officials monitoring the rescue and search operations to trace the people washed away in the water.

With the severe damage caused to the people residing in the low-lying areas, minister KT Rama Rao and the civic officials paid a visit to the flood-affected areas and consoled the people. The minister on Saturday also handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to people who lost their family members in the floods.