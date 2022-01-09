Hyderabad: CPM to work for defeat of BJP in Assembly polls

Hyderabad: The CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Sunday said that the party would work for the defeat of BJP in the ensuing elections in five States by supporting parties which oppose the saffron party.

Addressing the media here after the party's national executive meeting, he said the party would definitely defeat the BJP in the elections. "We will support parties which are against the BJP. We will make sure the anti-BJP votes do not get split and see that the BJP gets defeated. In Telangana we will have a political alliance as per the strategy," said Yechuri. He said there was strong resentment against the BJP, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed on all fronts.

Yechuri doubted the attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in his fight against BJP. "There are flaws in KCR's fight against BJP. KCR is fighting against BJP on a few issues. we are opposed to his soft corner for BJP," he stated.

The CPM leader alleged that the BJP does not want the elections to be free and fair.The party would demand the Election Commission to take action against the violators and also against the Prime Minister, if he breaks the law. The commission should ensure every individual uses his right to vote. He alleged that the BJP was adopting anti-democratic policies. The party would take decisions as per the political situations in the States, he said when asked about its strategy in the election-bound States. An alternative front would be taking shape only after the elections.

"There is a different political atmosphere in different States. Presently there is strong anger against the BJP in all States as the government has failed to control Covid. There is no employment generation. The fuel prices are increasing heavily. We will support the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Replying to a question, he said that there was no crowd in Modi's public meetings in Punjab. However, he said strict action should be taken against those responsible if there were any security lapses in PM's security. "Why did Modi use the road instead of helicopter. To be frank there was no crowd in the PM's meeting. None will tolerate if there are lapses in security because already, we lost important leaders. There should not be any situation where we have to lose a leader," said Yechuri.