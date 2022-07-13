Hyderabad: Cultural progs to be held during Bonalu says Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a tele-conference with officials on the ongoing arrangements for Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu and Lal Darwaja Old City Bonalu.

The Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu will be celebrated on July 17 while the Old City Bonalu will be held on July 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government has allocated Rs.15 crores for the celebrations of Bonalu festival and financial assistance will be given to about 3,500 temples, including private management temples across the city.

The cheques related to the festival will be handed over to the management of all temples in next two days under the Secunderabad circle. Similarly, under the Hyderabad circle, the cheques will be disbursed to all temples on July 18," said Talasani.

The Minister said that the government has decided to celebrate the Bonalu festival on a grand scale this time and as part of the festival, cultural programmes will be conducted by artists at four major temples in each Assembly Constituency.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mahmood Ali, MLAs, MLCs and senior officials were present.