Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters take job-seeker for a ride

Hyderabad: Uploading profile for a job on a website cost a man Rs 25,314 in Balanagar. According to sources, Ara Sai Kumar, a phone-banking officer at ICICI Bank, uploaded his profile on Naukri.com on August 19, to find a new job.

On the same day, a woman, posing herself as an executive of Naukri.com, called up Sai Kumar and sought some details according to his profile. Later, she shared a link and asked him to send Rs 10 for an interview. When he asked the woman the reason for him sending the money, she replied that she wanted to check his seriousness about finding the job.

When Sai Kumar opened the link and was trying to send Rs 10 from his credit card, all the money in his account, Rs 25,314, was debited. Realizing that he had been deceived, Sai Kumar lodged a complaint with Balanagar police. According to SHO, Balanagar, Mohammad Waheeduddin, a case has been registered and investigation initiated. He urged citizens to be vigilant about such cybercrimes.