Hyderabad: Cybercrime takes a toll on mental health

Hyderabad: Victims of cybercrime can face severe depression and may also get anxiety attacks, as gullible citizens may not be acquainted with the nuances of tech world. They may end up being a victim of cybercrime which may further push them to develop unwanted mental health issues.



Getting hacked and having the data and money stolen can lead to anxiety, depression and Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Cybercrime can be a curse for those who are working day in and out on their systems, especially the software and IT employees, because they have to deal with the fallout from cyber-attacks and breaches every day. The effects of it can be much worse.

"Too many people suffering from mental illnesses are still keeping it to themselves. If such people become victims of cybercrime there will be huge repercussions on their mental health as they might not be able to cope with their daily routine due to the loss they have suffered," said Praveen Kumar, a police officer working in cybercrime-related issues.

Another officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "Mental health should be a top priority for everyone. There is nothing wrong or shameful about seeking help from counsellors and reaching out to families and friends. Also, the growing number of cybercrime cases are a real concern to every individual and also to every police department globally. In order to counter the menace of growing cybercrime, the American President had to seek help of tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and IBM to help the country from cyberattacks."

"However, the police department has taken adequate measures to counter cybercrime. Moreover, we have started multiple helplines so that victims of cybercrime can reach out to us directly. We have also taken the point of mental health into consideration very seriously. For this reason, the counsellors that we had recruited during lockdown are still on board with us. If any person reaches out to us with issues related to mental health than we are helping them," added the officer.

Dr Shiva Prasad, a psychiatrist said, "Cybercrime can have a deeper impact on the nervous system of a human being because every person is different and unique in his/her own way. Some people may take the issue lightly but there are many people who believe that their hard earned money went for a toss without them realizing. In such a scenario, the person starts getting depressed mentally."

Stated the expert, "Henceforth, it is always suggested that if anyone is going through mental issues for any reason they should share their problems with their families, friends and if they cannot then they should consult a psychiatrist."