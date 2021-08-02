Hyderabad: Dalit Bandhu to be launched on August 16

Hyderabad: The much hyped Dalit Bandhu scheme would be launched as a pilot project in the by-poll bound Huzurabad assembly constituency from August 16 this year.

The government on Sunday decided to create a special mechanism including creation of Centre For Dalit Enterprise in every district to promote entrepreneurs among Dalit communities under the proposed Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The state Cabinet on Sunday discussed the modalities prepared by the government for the implementation of the scheme. The government would monitor regularly the progress of the Dalit beneficiaries under the scheme.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked State Secretary to Finance K Ramakrishna Rao to constitute a team monitor the scheme implementation at the ground level.

The beneficiaries would also be given special Smart Cards. Special training to develop skills in the set up of industries and other business units would also be provided.