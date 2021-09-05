Hyderabad: Dammaiguda dwellers cry for solution to tame flooding

Dammaiguda: Waterlogging has become a cause of concern for the locals and commuters of Dammaiguda whenever there is a heavy downpour. Vexed with perennial problem locals took up the issue on Twitter and requested Dammaiguda Municipality to provide a permanent solution for the flooding issue.

According to locals, due to the heavy downpour for the last three days, water gushed into the lanes and houses giving a hard time for them. Several pleas to the officials concerned to improve the drainage system fell on deaf ears resulting in flood like situation whenever there is heavy downpour.

"During the last two years, Dammaiguda has been developed massively and many housing complexes have been built. But the civic body was unable to provide basic civic amenities, especially regarding increasing the width of the drainage system. Due to this, whenever it rains water overflows into the lanes," said J Subash, resident of Dammaiguda.

Y Shanti, another resident of Dammaiguda said that sewage lines of all the surrounding colonies were connected to Dammaiguda Cheruvu, which resulted in sewage overflow. Whenever it rains, the sewage along with lake water enters into the lanes and also houses. 'Many times, we have complained to the officials concerned about this issue and requested them to construct storm water drains so that there would be free flow of rainwater, but no action has been taken yet,' she added.

"All our pleas regarding desilting the Dammaiguda Cheruvu has fell on deaf ears, every monsoon we face the same situation. It would be better if the State government provide a permanent solution," said R Raju, another resident of Dammaiguda.