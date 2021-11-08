Hyderabad: Dangling wires pose threat to residents of Tarnaka St No 3

Tarnaka: Residents of Tarnaka Street No 3 continue to face a plethora of civic problems. The main problems the residents facing are bad internal roads, non–functional street lights, dangling electric wires, haphazard vehicular parking in the colony, tree trimming and lack of children playing equipment in the colony park.

Locals alleged that the internal roads in the colony need to be re-carpeted immediately, as the roads are covered with potholes, making commuting hazardous. Apart from that illegal parking is causing problems, as the two-wheelers and four-wheelers are blocking the lanes causing inconvenience to the passer-by. In fact, many accidents have been reported. Locals rue that though they have lodged several complaints to the authorities, no action has been initiated so far.

"Almost all the internal roads in the colony are in bad shape, as all the lanes are riddled with potholes causing severe hardship to the dwellers. To compound residents' misery, some of the street lights are not functioning and overgrown trees envelope street lights. Consequently, several areas remain in darkness. It is completely dark in the evenings, causing inconvenience to the commuters to travel from the area," said Mir DastagirAli, resident of Tarnaka Street No. 3.

"Electricity poles with high voltage cables hanging loosely almost above the head of the people in the colony have become a serious concern for dwellers. Hundreds of complaints were made in this regard but in vain. We have requested GHMC officials to develop the colony park and also many times we have requested the concerned officials to install playing equipment," said Manjula, resident of Tarnaka Street No. 3.

"Due to illegal parking the vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner causing hardship to the residents. We are vexed of complaining to concerned officials about the illegal parking but no action has been taken," said another resident of Tarnaka Street No 3.