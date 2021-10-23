Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan breathes fire at TRS MLA over 2BHK failure

Hyderabad: Telangana Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan breathed fired at Khairatabad TRS MLA Danam Nagendar for miserably failing to construct 20,000 double bedroom homes, as promised during 2018 Assembly elections.

Dasoju Sravan demanded Danam's resignation if the latter fails to allot 2BHK homes before Diwali. Coming down heavily on the MLA, senior Congress leader reasoned that Khairatabad constituency will develop like Huzurabad, at least if a by-poll ensues because of Danam's resignation.

"Why doesn't Danam make any effort to request Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on allotment of 2BHKs? If he cannot convince his TRS boss to stand on the promise, he should resign from his post." Sravan said expressing anguish over how the MLA's incompetence is leading to backwardness of the constituency.

He also warned the TRS government to allot 210 2BHK houses which were constructed in Khairatabad, after taking land of poor, to beneficiaries before the festival. If officials further delay allotment, Congress party will take up responsibility to allotment of these houses within the next 15 days.