Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan Kumar seeks ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore

Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Friday consoled the families of Shiva and Anthaiah who died four days back while cleaning a manhole at Padmavathi Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Friday consoled the families of Shiva and Anthaiah who died four days back while cleaning a manhole at Padmavathi Nagar.

Sravan Kumar said," If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was really concerned about dalits he should give ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a government job and double bedroom house immediately to the families of Shiva and Anthaiah.

Till the families get justice from the government the Congress party will fight for them," he asserted.

