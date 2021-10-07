Hyderabad: Debris dumping goes on unabated in lake area

Hyderabad: Contrary to the claims of GHMC officials that the historic Mir Alam Lake is being constantly monitored, dumping of debris and heavy boulders in the lake area has intensified, with impunity.

Unlike in the past, when throwing heaps of garbage was witnessed, dumping of trash, debris along with heavy boulders exponentially increased. The trend keeps on moving without questioning. Almost 200 to 300 metres of the lake bank area, opposite Akbari Masjid and Eidgah close to pillar 258 PVNR Expressway, is filled with huge quantity of debris studded with heavy boulders.

Last time when The Hans India raised the issue in August, the GHMC authorities, especially the North Tank Division official, responded with a clarification mentioning that "The area under question was earlier used as garbage collection where the garbage collection boxes were also placed by the GHMC. Now the boxes have been removed, yet people are still dumping the garbage as usual." He even mentioned that 50 per cent of the dumped material was still present at the site.

However, contrary to the official account, the situation at the site is more pathetic now. Mounds of debris with heavy boulders are being dumped regularly alongside garbage. The filth dumping effrontery has turned the lake bank area into a flat surface for at least 300 metres paving the way for land sharks to claim the land.

Deploring the 'impassive attitude' of the officials concerned, Syed Shoukat Ali, a community activist, said, "after the issue of garbage and debris dumping in the lake, reported time and again, the intensity of filling the area with discarded soil and huge boulders has increased many times during the last two months."

Anwar Hussain of Indra Nagar said "lorries filled with soil and boulders keep dumping stuff in the lake area while local GHMC officials are fully acquainted with regular recalcitrance. "The place, where the GHMC board cautioning people against dumping garbage or any other stuff, has disappeared much to our surprise."