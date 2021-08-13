Hyderabad: Dermiq 2nd branch opens in Journalist Colony

Jubilee Hills: Dermiq, a medico-aesthetic clinic which specialises in advanced dermatological solutions inaugurated its second branch in Journalist Colony here on Thursday by Dr Manjula Anagani, actor Manchu Lakshmi and film director and TV presenter Omkar Nath.

A panel of doctors participated in the event and discussion held on facets of dermatological solutions. Dr Anagani gave valuable inputs. Co-founders of Dermiq, Doctors Divyasree, Deepika Narra, B Lakshmi Divya, hosted the event and shared their insights on advancements and services the clinic focuses on. Dermiq till now satisfied 7,500-plus clientele.

Dermiq medical team has been awarded renowned Dr Abdul Kalam Award in category of 'Best and dedicated services in the Medical field' for the clinic and Woman's Leadership Award by Hybiz 2021. It offers laser hair reduction, laser toning, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation treatment, hydra facial, oxy facial, anti-aging treatment, PRP for hair loss treatment, hair transplantation.