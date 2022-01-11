Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy, officials debate fake certificate menace

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Monday held a meeting with the Higher Education department at the office of Commissioner and discussed various issues facing students.

The main agenda was the growing issue of fake certificates. The department sources pointed that the DGP requested the officials to eradicate the menace of bogus documents/certificates. Reddy pointed out that in most such cases the role of insiders of various wings of the department has been exposed.

The officials took cognisance of the growing fake certificate racket. They acknowledged that due to the issue many genuine students missed out on opportunities. The officials assured the DGP that they will design a mechanism paving the way for the eradication of fake certificates from the core.

Vice-Chancellors of several universities also attended the meeting.