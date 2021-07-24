Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy to appear before parliamentary panel

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy to appear before the parliamentary committee to explain the various measures taken by the State police. According to police sources, Reddy left for Delhi on Thursday and was supposed to give a power-point presentation before the committee. The meeting was to be held for two days.

The sources indicated that the DGP will explain the technologies and advanced methods adopted by the State police to curtail crime and will also explain about their initiatives to enhance safety and security of women. Besides, the measures taken by the police to contain the Maoist movements in the State was also listed in the meeting agenda.