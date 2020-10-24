Dharani portal launch on Thursday

Hyderabad: As the prevailing inclement weather conditions slowed down the progress in setting up online network for the prestigious Dharani portal, the State Government has deferred the launch to October 29. Earlier, it was planned to kick start the state Revenue portal -Dharani on the auspicious Dasara day -- October 25. The portal is meant to provide all land and property related information online so that the data can be accessed by anyone.

The launch of Dharani portal will provide a one-stop solution to the ownership of all properties, including land registration. State Revenue authorities have been asked to complete all pending works with regard to installation of high speed broadband network connecting all MRO offices in 570 mandals (excluding Hyderabad) by Wednesday. Top officials said that the damage to fibre optic network in some parts of State due to heavy rains had delayed the completion of installation of the Dharani portal. Due to poor network, the revenue officials encountered several problems during the trail run of the portal. In some cases, technical glitches were developed due to slow broadband services. Revenue officials say unless the online network was developed with required broadband speed, people will not be able to access the services.

A special IT team from TSTS (Telangana State Technology Services) was already on the job to complete the setup of the high speed network. To ensure the delivery of hassle-free services, technical teams will be deployed in every MRO office to address the technical glitches. Under the new Revenue Act, Tahsildars have been given powers to register the agricultural lands and Sub-Registrars will look after the registration of non-farm lands and other properties.

The survey of all properties and uploading the data on the portal was consuming more time as most of the Revenue officials were busy with relief operations in the recent heavy rain-hit areas. The Dharni portal will ensure 100 per cent transparency, the government claims.

