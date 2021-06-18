Hyderabad: Diversified & futuristic courses with scholarships up to 100%

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University is introducing 70 new courses across a wide spectrum of industry domains. It is to offer free education for the students who lost their parents because of Covid.

The varsity is offering industry-focused specialised undergraduate and postgraduate courses with the aim of providing quality higher education on a par with international standards in engineering, agriculture, paramedical, sciences, management & public policies The new courses include.(BBA – Public Policy Governance, MPP – Master of Public Policy, MBA in Public Policy & Management), which are available only in this university.

During the last Academic Year i.e 2020-21, more than 1200 students got Scholarships up to Rs 2,00,000 for entire course in various different categories. This year, we are committed to give Scholarships from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh for merit and economically weaker sections Dr. D.N. Reddy, Chancellor, MRUH, told the media that "the university has been following academic best practices in accordance with the National Educational Policy 2020.

"We are committed to implement international educational standard to meet the industry requirement. Our quality policy is to pursue continual improvement of teaching learning process of undergraduate, post graduate programs and research programs vigorously," Ch. Mahender Reddy, secretary said, "We are equipped with advanced laboratories and sophisticated facilities such as smart boards, a modern library."

Ch. Shalini Reddy, director, said, "At Malla Reddy University we are offering a wide range of diversified UG and PG courses in specialised fields such as logistics and supply chain management, banking & taxation, agri-business management and lot more. "Our primary intent behind introducing these exceptional courses is to make students industry-ready and become competitive with cutting-edge professional skills."

Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, director, Malla Reddy Medical Sciences, highlighted clinical research and experimental courses, including specialisations such as hospital and pharma management.

Dr. Ch. Preethi Reddy, director, Malla Reddy Medical Sciences, enumerated various diversified paramedical courses and various opportunities in health sector and pharma/hospital.

Dr. VSK Reddy, Vice-chancellor, MRUH, welcomed all the guests. Dr. A. Raji Reddy, Dean, Agricultural Sciences, elaborated on opportunities in various fields after graduating from the university.

Dr. Laxmaiah, director, IAS Academy, highlighted the public policy courses offered by the university and also and possibility of success in UPSC/State Public Service Commission examinations, particularly achieving success in IAS examinations.

Dr. K A Akash threw light on different courses offered in para-medical sciences such as cardio vascular technology, emergency medicine and critical care offered by the university. For details the university can be contacted at Maisammaguda, Dulapally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500043. Phone: 94971-94971 www. mallareddyuniversity.ac.in.