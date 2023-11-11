Hyderabad: Diwali fails to bring cheer to city traders

Hyderabad:The Diwali festivities have failed to bring joy to traders selling traditional Diwali items such as diyas, lights, door hangings, and crackers. According to merchants in Begum Bazar and Secunderabad, the usual hustle and bustle of the festive season is noticeably absent compared to the previous year.

Traders report that sales, spanning from lighting and decorative items to crackers, have been moderate. Despite the festival being just around the corner, there has been a lack of the usual fervor. The traders attribute this subdued atmosphere to the impact of the election code on their business. The bustling lanes and bylanes of Secunderabad and Begum Bazar, typically filled with enthusiastic customers, have seen only a moderate crowd this year.

Fireworks traders note that demand is significantly low this time, even though nearly 90 percent of the traders are selling environmentally friendly green crackers. They express disappointment over the incomplete Diwali experience due to the limited interest in crackers. Additionally, this year has seen a 10 percent increase in the prices of crackers compared to the previous year. Despite following safety protocols and obtaining permission from the police department for stall setups, the traders are struggling with tepid customer response. With just one day left until the festival, they are hopeful for a last-minute surge in sales. Suresh Jain, a vendor in Begum Bazar, mentions stocking various decorative items this year in anticipation of good business. However, he notes that the response has been quite moderate compared to the previous year when there was usually a rush in front of their shops a week ahead of the festival. A diya seller at Pot Market, Secunderabad, named Sirisha, attributes the decline in their business this year to shortage of clay and the increasing preference among urban residents for colorful crafted diyas, which are more attractive.