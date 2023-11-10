Hyderabad: Diya makers’ flicker of hope fades this Diwali

Hyderabad : This Deepavali, the festival of lights, doesn’t bring much joy for the skilled artisans and pottery makers crafting diyas. They grapple with challenges like clay scarcity, soaring transportation costs fueled by rising diesel prices, and meagre rainfall in October.

Despite the vibrant array of colorful diyas lighting up the city, there is a somber note for traditional potters. The demand for their locally crafted diyas is dwindling, overshadowed by the encroachment of lakes, not just in Hyderabad but also in other tier-2 and 3 cities. The scarcity of clay exacerbates the challenges, casting a shadow over the lives of these skilled artisans.

Rama, a diya maker in Secunderabad, shared with The Hans India the uphill battle they face. The surge in diesel prices is taking a toll on transportation costs, with truck drivers now demanding a hefty price tag of Rs 20,000 to 23,000. This added financial burden poses a significant challenge for her and others in the diya-making community, making it a tough season for their craft.

The shift towards glitzy and fashionable diyas among urban residents is hitting traditional artisans hard. The allure of these modern options is causing a decline in business for those crafting traditional clay diyas. Even in rural Telangana, the trend is leaning heavily towards agriculture, leaving behind the once-flourishing tradition of pot making and diya crafting. It’s a challenging time for those rooted in these age-old crafts.

Laxmi, a diya maker says, “With inadequate diya supply from rural parts of Telangana, our reliance on States like Gujarat and Rajasthan becomes crucial. However, transporting these diyas from distant regions is causing a surge in transportation prices, adding another layer of challenge to our craft.”

Karuna, a diya maker from Sanathnagar, laments the drastic shift in their business dynamics. What was once a profitable venture has now become an uphill battle. For every rupee spent, earning a mere 25 paise has become the harsh reality. The struggle is evident as she shares that out of the one lakh diyas crafted for Diwali, they struggle to sell even 10,000, highlighting the challenging times for traditional artisans.

“This year, the minimal rainfall in October had a unique impact on our diya production. If there had been ample rain, the diyas wouldn't have dried naturally, leading to a potential surge in demand. However, since the rain was scarce, the abundance of already dried diyas poses a challenge.

We find ourselves in a situation where we can't justify demanding higher prices from potential buyers, potentially resulting in losses for us”, says Navya, another diya maker in L B Nagar.