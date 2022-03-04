Hyderabad: DK Aruna demands CBI probe into alleged conspiracy

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna demanded a CBI probe into the alleged conspiracy to kill Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. Addressing the media here on Thursday, DK Aruna said that she was demanding a CBI probe to unearth who was conspiring against whom, making Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister Srinivas Goud, as accused number one and two.

She pooh-poohed the press briefing of Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday on the alleged crime. Aruna said that the Cyberabad Commissioner was just acting as per the script, screenplay and direction of the TRS chief.

"It is unfortunate to see an IPS officer, who had earned a name for himself, dancing to the tunes of TRS chief. I ask him to live up to his oath of office and not to bring disrepute to the dress he wears by foisting false cases to please his political bosses," She added.

Stating that the local media in Mahbubnagar was under the shadow of fear, she urged the media from the State capital to visit Mahbubnagar on a fact-finding mission. Aruna said Amarender Raju, Raghavender Raju, Naga Raju and Madhusudhan Raju were members of the same family residing in Mahbubnagar.

Aruna said Raghavender Raju, one among the brothers, filed a petition against Minister Srinivas Goud before the Election Commission of India, alleging that he had tampered with the election affidavit uploading it twice. He sought her help as the brothers have determined to pursue the petition which was currently under the ECs probe.

On February 23, Raghavender Raju sought her help saying his brother Naga Raju was kidnapped by some unidentified persons from his shop. On February 24, another person Varada Yadaiah was also reportedly kidnapped by some unidentified persons. Yadaiah used to make posts on social media on the happenings taking place in Mahbubnagar. On the same day, another person called Vishwanath Bhandekar, who had also signed on the petition submitted to the ECI against the Minister, went missing. Aruna said that the wives of the kidnapped persons had gone to the local police station. However, the police had not only refused to entertain any complaint from them, but also turned them away insulting them.

The BJP leader said that the family has been subjected to untold hardships and harassment at the behest of the Minister mounting pressure to withdraw the petition filed with the ECI.

Against this backdrop, she held a press conference asking police to trace the missing persons and sought the intervention of Minister V Srinivas Goud.

However, it was on February 27, when she enquired, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner confirmed the arrests of the persons and expressed his inability to give reasons and further details on phone. Later, the Commissioner held a media conference giving details of the crime narrating the whole story giving it a new dimension of a hatched conspiracy to kill the Minister.

Calling the police foisted a false case at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Minister, she pointed out that the police claim that two of the accused meeting one Mohammed Farooq at a court on December 18. However, the date given was a holiday for the functioning of the court. It exposes how a case of a conspiracy hatched for political vendetta, she said.