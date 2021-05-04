Hyderabad: Doctors to provide teleconsultation

Hyderabad: The Covid Control Room of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) specially appointed doctors to provide Covid related medical assistance, advice, and precautions.

According to GHMC officials, apart from counseling the doctors would also answer to the queries over the phone. The calls would be answered in two shifts in morning from 8 am to 2 pm and in the evening from 2 pm to 8 pm. For the same a special orientation meeting was held on Monday at the GHMC headquarters. It was attended by the State Medical Secretary Rizvi, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, additional collector Santosh, and Medical Department OSD Gangadhar.

State Medical Secretary, Rizvi said that the State government was taking war-oriented measures to control Covid in the State, anyone with Covid symptoms in need for medical kits, within GHMC limits can call for appropriate instructions and medical advice. At present, incoming calls to 104 are being linked to a special control room that has been set up at GHMC with the number 040 – 21111111, he added. Meanwhile the medical department Gangadhar advised public with mild Covid symptoms, to take medicine for five days before going for tests. Medical kits were being provided to those in need through GHMC circle offices, said Rahul Bojja. Later Medical Secretary Rizvi visited the GHMC Covid Control Room, asked the staff about the performance of the control room.