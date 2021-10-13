Hyderabad: Dog menace hounds visitors at Charminar

Charminar: The claims of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of taking adequate measures to control dog menace have drawn flak from citizens. Shockingly, the menace is on the rise near the historic Charminar, where the visitors are dreading to walk on footpaths due to canine threat.

Tourists as well as dwellers in the Charminar area are being intimidated by the presence of dogs in huge numbers. "For the last few days, it has been observed that a pack of canines, at least a dozen, is roaming near Charminar and its surroundings, which is scaring the visitors. The dogs are seen chasing kids posing danger to them," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist. "Earlier this week, a complaint was lodged with the GHMC veterinary department on the menace, but nothing has been done," he pointed out, adding that the officials concerned had claimed that the dogs were sterilised and they cannot do anything beyond that. Shaker, a visitor, said, "Even though they are sterilised, they are posing a threat to people. In search of food, they are running after those seen carrying a bag or food."

According to Khaja, a street vendor near Charminar, "If one tries to get rid of them, they become aggressive and start barking. Such incidents have become regular here." When contacted, an official, on the condition of anonymity said, "Once strays are caught after sterilisation, they are supposed to be released at the same place." He said the department at the earliest would address the dog menace at Charminar and its surrounding areas.