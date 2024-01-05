Hyderabad: Don’t disconnect power supply to salons, laundries says Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad : Reiterating that the State government is committed to the welfare of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has urged the electricity authorities not to disconnect power supply to salons, laundries and dhobi ghats in Telangana.

The Minister said the State government had been providing free power supply upto 250 units for laundries, dhobi ghats and hair cutting salons since the financial year 2021-22 and however, the power bill dues of Rs.78.55 crores for washer men and Rs.12.34 crores for Nayi Brahmins beneficiaries have been pending for some time.

He informed that the BC Welfare department has already requested the Finance department to release the budget and to clear all pending dues.

"I have urged authorities of the electricity department not to disconnect the power connections and asked them to continue power supply as usual as the dues will be cleared after the amount is released by the finance department," Ponnam Prabhakar said in a release.