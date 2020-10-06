Hyderabad: Don't need certificate from TRS leaders says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has said that he needed no certificate from anyone on the issue of development of Telangana.

The Secundrabad MP was reacting reacted on the statements of some TRS leaders while addressing media here on Tuesday. He asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stress on the state interest at the Apex Council meeting on water dispute between the TS and Andhra Pradesh. Dismissing the allegations against the Centre, he asked as to why KCR failed to talk about the issue of water sharing between the Telugu States during the past six years.

He asked as to whether the TRS chief had forgotten the issue of water sharing when he met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that the Centre will welcome any attempt of the Telangana to resolve its water dispute with Andhra Pradesh.

Kishan Reddy said that he and his party does not need the certificates of the TRS party leaders and "All that we say is that the Telugu states should compete with each other in the development". But, the ruling party becomes hyper active only at the time of elections and forgets the interests of the State once the elections are over.

He said that the TRS party is opposing the agriculture reforms acts for political reasons. He said that the UPA had brought in law for creating private market yards act while the TRS was sharing power with it at the Centre. Why the ruling party had not raised its voice then on the corporatisation of the agriculture markets, he asked.

The Minister said that the Agriculture Acts have smashed the chains becoming a hurdle to the freedom of farmers for the last 70 years. And, alleged that the Congress and Communist parties have been making misleading propaganda against the farm reforms.