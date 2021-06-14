Hyderabad: Don't panic about cold & cough, doctors suggest to parents

Hyderabad: Cold, cough, flu and fever among children in this season is worrying parents of Covid-hit aged 2 to 12. Mostly they are suffering from seasonal diseases since the start of the monsoon, parents are rushing to labs for tests instead of paediatricians.



The debate over the third wave of the virus to impact children is continuing on social and mainstream media for a couple of weeks. This is worrying parents a lot. People now fear the signs of cough and cold among children, which are common during rains. According to paediatricians, cough, cold, fever and vomitting are common diseases in this season. They need a common treatment. Doctors suggest to parents not relate everything with Covid, as such symptoms in the season have been very common for centuries. They have been advised to consult doctors if children have any symptoms related to the monsoon.

Said Dr Kedar, a paediatrician of a private hospital: "Not only children; anyone can fall sick in this season, as weather will change completely. Winds turn cold with moisture. People of any age with weak immunity may be affected. Cold, cough and fever don't relate to Covid".

Doctors urge parents that Covid tests for children without prescription are not right. "They should consult doctors first and then go for the test only if suggested. Parents should not believe rumours about the third wave. In this season mostly children may be affected by seasonal diseases.

Not only Allopaths, even Unani doctors are suggesting the same, Dr M A Waheed (MD Unani) said: "Parents get worried if children fall sick. But this is not the time to be afraid. They must handle the situation correctly. Focusing on their immune system is the need of the hour. A healthy diet with dry fruits should be provided to boost immunity, which helps fight diseases".

Dr Waheed added: Apart from diet, a few precautionary measures must be taken if children suffer from mild cold and cough. They should avoid drinking cool water or soft drinks. Everybody in this season should drink boiled water. Junk food must be avoided as it is poison in the monsoon, which may cause food infection. This may lead to diarrhea, vomitting and other stomach related diseases.

Also, officials of the State Health department said "there is no need to worry about common seasonal diseases. Covid is under control.There are no signs of any other wave in Telangana as of now, as the vaccination continues.