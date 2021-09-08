Hyderabad: DRF teams closely monitoring situation

Hyderabad: As the city is witnessing light showers and moderate rainfall at a few places for the past one week, the Disaster Response force (DRF) of the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are closely monitoring the situation.

According to the EV&DM officials, the DRF teams are working restlessly round the clock in three shifts to clear fallen trees, stagnated flood water from apartments and houses. They are assisting the Revenue department in distribution of safety and relief items to restore normalcy in the inundated areas. A control room has been set up by the Directorate of EV&DM which works round the clock. The citizens can call 040 29555500 or 90001-13667 for assistance of the DRF teams. Even in-charge officers have been appointed to oversee the complaints attended by the DRF teams.

The teams are continuously tracking the Meteorology department weather forecast and acting accordingly. At the field level they are coordinating with local leaders to render all possible assistance to the public. Eighteen DRF teams are deployed in the city.

The teams are also co-coordinating with the Traffic police, the GHMC engineering and sanitation teams in clearing traffic jams, road obstructions, such as tree falls, water stagnation, moving the breakdown vehicles to safer places, and rescuing people who get stuck in inundated areas.

For the past 10 days, the DRF teams attended to 184 complaints in which 89 pertained to tree fall, 86 water stagnation and nine rescue operations.