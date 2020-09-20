DRF teams put on alert,attend to distress calls

Hyderabad: In the light of heavy rainfall in GHMC limits in the last four days, the Disaster Response Force teams working under Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC, promptly responded by venturing out on field attending to several complaints lodged by the denizens across the city. The major complaints included tree fall complaints, clearing water stagnations and other rescue calls.



The DRF teams cleared 203 complaints of water stagnations, tree falls, rescue calls and citizen assistance during this time. All DRF teams, supervising officers in the GHMC limits have been placed on high alert to attend any disaster or emergency. Citizens are requested to stay vigilant and dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance in view of the continuing rains.