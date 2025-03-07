Hyderabad: Drunk Women Cause Chaos in Kukatpally After Hitting Bike

A group of young women caused a disturbance in Kukatpally on Thursday night by driving a car while drunk.

They hit a bike near KPHB Metro Station and got into a fight with the biker. The biker then approached the traffic police.

The police tested the driver’s alcohol level using a breathalyzer, which showed she was intoxicated.

The passengers in the car also admitted to drinking, and liquor bottles were found inside the car. The police are investigating the incident.