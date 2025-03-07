Just In
Hyderabad: Drunk Women Cause Chaos in Kukatpally After Hitting Bike
A group of young women caused chaos in Kukatpally by driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting a bike, and engaging in a fight.
A group of young women caused a disturbance in Kukatpally on Thursday night by driving a car while drunk.
They hit a bike near KPHB Metro Station and got into a fight with the biker. The biker then approached the traffic police.
The police tested the driver’s alcohol level using a breathalyzer, which showed she was intoxicated.
The passengers in the car also admitted to drinking, and liquor bottles were found inside the car. The police are investigating the incident.
