Hyderabad Drunken Driving Drive: 492 Motorists Booked in Major Road Safety Crackdown

In a wider Hyderabad road safety drive launched by the Hyderabad traffic police news on February 20 and 21, approx 492 motorists booked during a two day-crackdown.The operation aimed at curbing reckless behaviour on city roads.

Hyderabad traffic police reported that 412 two wheeler riders along with 29 three-wheeler drivers and 51 driving cars were involved in the traffic violation. These numbers show the rising concern of traffic violation cases in Hyderabad and the growing concern over alcohol-related accidents.

“Officials said that the drunk driving incident in Telangana was not just about collecting fines. It was also about protecting lives. Traffic police have increased patrols and have started strict checks at busy places and nightlife spots for any drunk driver..”

Authorities have said and warned people about drunk driving. They said that it will lead to imprisonment, heavy fines or even cancellation of license in extreme cases. The campaign is also focusing on raising awareness about driving cultures among citizens.

This operation also highlights Hyderabad's focus on stricter law enforcement to ensure safer streets. With rising traffic and accident risks make these drives essential for protecting citizens.

This road safety campaign sends a strong message: Hyderabad’s streets are not a place for reckless drinking and driving.The Hyderabad traffic police is committed in safeguarding the lives by reducing the accidents through strict enforcement and continuous awareness campaigns.