Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli
- SCR Cancels Three Trains due to ongoing restoration works in Odisha
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
- Five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn’t ignore
- Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: ‘Spirituality beyond mortal understanding’
Hyderabad: Dundigal SI Prabhakar Reddy dies of cardiac arrest
Highlights
He complained of chest pain on Thursday night and died on the way to hospital
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a Sub-Inspector in the Dundigal police station reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.
Prabhakar Reddy, a resident of Gandi Maisamma complained of chest pain around 9 pm to his family members.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
Prabhakar Reddy was a 2014 batch SI. He is survived by a wife and two children.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS