Hyderabad: Dundigal SI Prabhakar Reddy dies of cardiac arrest

He complained of chest pain on Thursday night and died on the way to hospital

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a Sub-Inspector in the Dundigal police station reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Prabhakar Reddy, a resident of Gandi Maisamma complained of chest pain around 9 pm to his family members.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Prabhakar Reddy was a 2014 batch SI. He is survived by a wife and two children.

