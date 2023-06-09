Hyderabad: Dundigal SI Prabhakar Reddy dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a Sub-Inspector in the Dundigal police station reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.



Prabhakar Reddy, a resident of Gandi Maisamma complained of chest pain around 9 pm to his family members.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Prabhakar Reddy was a 2014 batch SI. He is survived by a wife and two children.