Hyderabad: ED raids at former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao residences

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at the residence of TDP leader and former Chief Rayapati Sambasivarao residences in Guntur and Hyderabad. A team of 10 officials has been carrying out inspections at his house since early morning today.



The ED had previously registered a case regarding the evasion of bank loans by Transstroy Company. It appears that the authorities are specifically examining documents related to the case during the inspections at Rayapati's residence.

The residences belonging to Malineni Sambasiva Rao and others are being searched as part of these operations.

It is worth noting that Malineni Sambasiva Rao continues to hold the position of director in four companies, namely Transstroy Power Project, Techno Unit Infra Tech, Kakatiya Crystal Power Limited, and Transstroy Road Project.

