Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
Hyderabad: ED raids at former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao residences
The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at the residence of TDP leader and former Chief Rayapati Sambasivarao residences in Guntur and Hyderabad.
The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at the residence of TDP leader and former Chief Rayapati Sambasivarao residences in Guntur and Hyderabad. A team of 10 officials has been carrying out inspections at his house since early morning today.
The ED had previously registered a case regarding the evasion of bank loans by Transstroy Company. It appears that the authorities are specifically examining documents related to the case during the inspections at Rayapati's residence.
The residences belonging to Malineni Sambasiva Rao and others are being searched as part of these operations.
It is worth noting that Malineni Sambasiva Rao continues to hold the position of director in four companies, namely Transstroy Power Project, Techno Unit Infra Tech, Kakatiya Crystal Power Limited, and Transstroy Road Project.
https://youtu.be/hdxNz0dF8iw