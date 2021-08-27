Hyderabad: Education is key to growth, Bandaru Dattatreya tells youth

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday called upon youth of the State to come up in life by pursuing education. He asked them to not stop by rearing sheep and cattle.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Golla Kuruma community felicitation programme in Jammikunta town.

Dattatreya said that he had come to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Padala Chandraiah. He prayed that the State should receive good rainfall and farmers get a good harvest. Speaking about former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma, who is a Golla Kuruma, he stated that it was a matter of pride for all women that Uma had gone on to become ZP chairperson despite hailing from the community.

Stating that he also belonged to the community, Dattatreya said blessings of all communities had helped him to become Governor, although he hailed from a poor family. He told youth that education had helped him achieve many successes in life He urged the community to provide good education to their children. "Education is the only source which will help the community to grow in life."

He rued that several youngsters of the community were still rearing sheep and buffaloes. Dattatreya spoke to a VII standard student Ramya after inviting her on to the dais. She told him that her dream was to become a police officer. The Governor asked her parents to provide her good education, while hoping she would become an IPS officer.