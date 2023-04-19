Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reviews conduct of TSCETs

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy chaired a review meeting with senior officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday over the conduct of Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs2023)

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held in May. Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that all the necessary steps should be taken without causing any inconvenience in identifying the location of the test centers.Further, she also advised the officials to bring the notice to the students and parents to reach the examination centers on time and also to follow the instructions given scrupulously on the Hall tickets issued to them.