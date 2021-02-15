X
X
Hyderabad: Elderly couple sedated with COVID-19 vaccine, robbed

Highlights

An elderly couple in Meerpet were sedated by a nursing student who injected them with unknown medicine saying it was COVID-19 vaccine.

An elderly couple in Meerpet were sedated by a nursing student who injected them with unknown medicine saying it was COVID-19 vaccine. After the couple fell unconscious, she stole the gold jewellery.

However, the police reacted swiftly and took the girl into custody on Sunday and seized the stolen ornaments.

According to the police, the girl, identified as Anusha (21), a resident of Meerpet is pursuing ANM course at a private medical college. On Saturday evening, she visited the couple's residence in Lalitha Nagar in Meerpet and administered the unknown chemical.

The couple -- K Laxman (80) and his wife Kasturi (70) came to know about the theft after gaining consciousness and reported to the police. The police who launched an investigation arrested the student.

