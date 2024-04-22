Hyderabad: Election babus amp up drive to boost voter turnout in City

Hyderabad: To boost voting percentage in Greater Hyderabad, the Hyderabad District Election authorities undertook various initiatives to improve voter turnout. The officers with the help of Residents Welfare Associations and voluntary organisations created awareness among voters on voting.

The election officers along with representatives of the residential welfare association and voluntary organisations are creating awareness among voters. They also focus on vote preference, right to vote, voter Id, cVIGIL app, voter help line, check your vote, and voter pledge.

Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Ross said that every voter should vote of their choice to strengthen the democratic system. He said actions should be taken to inform every voter to vote on the polling day and also received advice and suggestions from RWA representatives.

According to the election officers, every voter in the colonies have been informed about the vote and to exercise the right to vote, including the voting process to increase the voting percentage in upcoming Parliamentary elections to be held on May 13.

“The officers along with the representatives are checking the voter's name in the present voter list and guiding them to their polling booths. The officers with the help of RWAs are ensuring to increase the voting percentage by going door-to-door in the respective colonies and expressing the importance of voting, so that 100 per cent voters exercise their vote on the polling day,” said an election officer.

The representatives of RWAs with the help of 10 first-timer voters used as volunteers and are creating awareness among voters. They are also checking the names of the voters in the voter list and informing them about the details of the polling booths.

They were explained that if they do not receive the voter slips, they can approach their Booth Level Officers (BLOs). If the existing voters who could not find their name, they can update their name and phone numbers with the BLOs. The election officers are taking steps to ensure that the votes of all voters of a family are in the same polling booth. Elderly people above 85 years and PWD voters will have the opportunity to vote from home if they apply under Form-12D. They can apply till April 23.

DEO Ronald Rose instructed the election officers to make an innovative video to create awareness among the voters and be tagged on the official social media accounts. He said that in case of violations of the election code, complaints can be made through audio, video and photos through the cVIGIL mobile app.