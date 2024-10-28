Live
Just In
Hyderabad Enforces Ban On Public Gatherings And Rallies Amid Security Concerns
- In a bid to maintain peace, Hyderabad Police has banned gatherings, rallies, and public displays from October 27 to November 28, 2024.
- Exemptions apply for specific groups, and peaceful protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.
The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued a ban on gatherings of five or more people, including processions, rallies, and public meetings, within Hyderabad and Secunderabad city limits. The restrictions, effective from 6 pm on Sunday, October 27, will remain in place until 6 pm on November 28, 2024. This measure was enacted to uphold peace following intelligence reports of potential unrest.
Under the order, the display of images, flags, placards, and any electronic messages that might incite public disturbance is also prohibited. While these restrictions limit public gatherings, peaceful protests can be held solely at the designated Indira Park Dharna Chowk. Public gatherings near sensitive locations, such as the Secretariat, are strictly forbidden, with violators subject to legal action.
The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, empowers officials to enforce necessary actions to prevent potential harm or threats to public safety. Exemptions include funeral processions, military personnel on duty, and certain officials, such as police officers and education department squads, performing their duties.
This new directive replaces similar restrictions that were previously enforced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.