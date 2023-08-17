Hyderabad: Every temple should adopt a seva basti, says BGUS

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti secretary RavinutalaSashidhar called on the Archakas to guide the society in organising programmes to inculcate devotion and patriotism during the public festivals.



The Samithi vice president was addressing a meeting of the Archakas organised by Samithi’s LB Nagar Assembly Committee at Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Temple at Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday. Sashidhar said, “The priests should play a major role in unifying the Hindu society from every temple. Archakas have a history of giving many sacrifices to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma and now they should thwart the efforts of anti-Hindu and anti-India forces who were trying to defame the religion with false propaganda. The temple system should be rebuilt, priests should play a major role in it, and every temple should adopt a Seva Basti and conduct service programmes.”

The programme was presided over by PurushottamaCharyu and coordinated by BGUS Assembly Co-ConvenorVenkanna. VHP leaders Yadagiri Rao, Narasimha Rao, Mangapati Rao, Laxman Rao, Sairam, Sanjay Sharma, BGUS Assembly committee members MuddagoniShekhar Goud, Sridhar Reddy, Peesapati Srinivas, Ganesh, Vivek and others participated.