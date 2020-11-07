Hyderabad: Ex-MP Vivek Venkataswamy seeks increased MSP for fine variety of paddy

Hyderabad: BJP State core committee member and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take immediate steps for the procurement of fine rice, by offering a minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

He said on Friday that the TRS chief had assured to make farmers 'crorepatis', but, taking water from the Tummidi Hatti Irrigation Project (THIP) to Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in the name of redesigning of the KLIP has left farmers cultivating cotton, in an extent of 9,000 acres in Chennuru, in the lurch.

Similarly, farmers in the State have cultivated fine variety of rice following the advice of the CM, but the MSP of Rs 1,850 per quintal currently offered to the paddy will make the farmers paupers.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure that the farmers are not at a loss as they have cultivated the fine varieties of paddy following his advice. He said his party demands that the State government procure the fine variety of paddy at an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Vivek reminded how the State government had agreed to procure maize offering the MSP after they demanded. Similarly, the former MP said that his party would stand by the side of the farmers and fight for their cause and mount pressure on the government for the procurement of fine variety of paddy.