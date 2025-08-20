Hyderabad Faces Internet, TV Disruptions as Cables Removed from Poles

Following the Ramanthapur incident, the electricity department has taken a key decision to remove tangled internet and TV cables across the Greater Hyderabad area.

Officials said a 10-day special drive is being carried out in the city to clear cable wires from electricity poles. Thousands of TV and fiber network wires lying on power poles have already been removed since yesterday. This action has caused major disruptions to cable TV and internet services.

The electricity department has directed its staff to complete cable removal before Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad. Senior officials will also conduct regular monitoring of the process.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has instructed the department to speed up underground electricity cable installation in the city.

Cable operators and fiber network providers have strongly opposed the move, warning that if the removals continue, internet services across Hyderabad may come to a halt.