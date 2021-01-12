Hyderabad: Fake lucky draw racket busted

Hyderabad: The south zone task force along with Rein Bazar police on Tuesday busted a fake lucky draw racket in the Madannapet area and arrested five persons. The fake lucky draw scheme was illegally run under the name RJM Enterprises near the Eidgah on Madannapet road.

According to police, the suspects were collecting huge amounts in the name of prizes (gifts) and cheating people. The task force officials were tipped off by a credible source about the ongoing fraud. A team led by Inspector Raghavendra raided the office and arrested the men and seized Rs 20,000, collection books, lottery coins and other material, from their possession.

The suspects, along with the seized material were handed over to the Rein Bazar police for further action.