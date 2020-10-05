Hyderabad: Farmer attempts suicide near gun park over crop loss

A farmer tried to commit suicide near gun park in Hyderabad on Monday. He claimed that he suffered a huge loss due to crop failure. However, the police foiled his attempt and shifted him to a hospital.

The farmer, Mogulappa is said to have been depressed over the losses incurred due to the crop failure and decided to take the extreme step.

Farmers across Telangana suffered huge losses after heavy rains damaged crops. In Kothagudem, 10,478 acres of standing crops were submerged in the rainwater due to heavy rains. Crops in Pinapaka, Gundala, Allapalli, Manugur, Karakagudem, Burgampahad, Aswapuram and Cherla mandals located on the banks of Godavari river were damaged.

Erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts are the worst affected regions in the state.

In January 2020, a woman farmer committed suicide in Yadadri-Bhongir district due to crop loss and increasing burden of debts. She was a native of Puttapaka village of Narayanpur mandal in the district.