Hyderabad: Fashion designer commits suicide in Gachibowli
A 32-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her flat here under Gachibowli police station limits on Wednesday night.
The victim was identified as Shatabdi, a fashion designer.
The incident came to fore when the neighbours in the apartment sensed a foul smell from the victim's flat and alerted the police. The police along with the apartment security opened the flat and found Shatabdi hanging from the ceiling fan.
The police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case. The reason for her extreme step is yet to be known.
