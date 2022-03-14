Hyderabad: FCC to extend health services to poor in villages

Hyderabad: A young team of Dr Sarath Chandra (MBBS) and Dr Mahesh Chandra (Pharm D) is offering corporate health services to the needy poor at village level across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They are all set to launch First Contact Clinics (FCC) to provide best medical services.

The clinics will offer regular services, including comprehensive care and most advanced efficient treatment from the first week of April. They will extend broadest range of specialty care.

The FCC expert team comprises a qualified MBBS doctor, a pharmacist and a lab technician to extend services in general medicine, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, gynaecology, Pediatrics, ENT, besides medical tests and pharmacy.

FCC health services promise reduced travel time for availing basic health care, besides regular screening and health check-up for early diagnosis enabling primary and secondary prevention. The services include clinical pharmacist (Pharm D) for follow-up and patient counselling.