Hyderabad: fervour and fanfare

Hyderabad: After over a year, the city again witnessed huge fanfare on the occasion of Ganesh immersion on Sunday. Devotees dressed in their best traditional attire were seen heading towards 28 artificial ponds that were made ready for the immersion by the GHMC.

Also, many gated communities immersed idols in artificial tubs in their colonies. They induce KPHB, Devi Nagar -Malkajgiri, Aditya Colony, RK Nagar- Malkajgiri. This year they opted for eco-friendly way of immersing clay idols in their colonies in artificial ponds.

S Abhinav said, " After a year I could visit the IDL lake for Ganesh immersion. Every year my family members used to visit the lake to see the immersion. This year I am happy that I could see colourful idols getting immersed in the lake."

Kiran of RK Nagar said, "Due to the Covid situation we decided to immerse the Ganesha idol in our colony itself. Being a citizen first, it is our duty to create awareness among people to choose clay idols, instead of those made of plaster of Paris or those painted with chemicals, which when immersed will cause water pollution. We had brought clay idol and immersed in a bucket."

According to KG Murty of Devi Nagar, "It gives immense devotional satisfaction when we perform Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with natural clay idol. This year we opted for immersing a clay idol in eco-friendly way; it was done in the same way as in water bodies. We immerse the idol in a big tub by chanting mantras. The water and remaining waste will be used for a garden."